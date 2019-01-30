BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The World Trade Organization (WTO) presented a Jan. 23 and 24 workshop in coordination with the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs to give participants a clearer understanding of the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) and its importance to St. Kitts and Nevis and the region.

The workshop’s goal was to build capacity, provide consultation and explore best practices for the sectors involved in implementing TFA’s expectations.

WTO TFA Expert, Mrs. Sheri Rosenow; OECS Commission Programme Officer, Cosbert Woods; and Michelle Belgrove of the Global Express Association, presented the workshop.

Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Mrs. Jasemin Weekes are very confident moving forward, as St. Kitts and Nevis transitions to the next phase of the TFA.

Stakeholders present included the Customs and Excise Department, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Broker’s Association, and Ministry of International Trade staff.

Participants were actively involved in discussions surrounding relevant topics such as advance rulings, TFA implementation benefits, priorities and monitoring, and practical exercises on how to draft TFA legislation; and most importantly, how to notify Category C provisions for St. Kitts and Nevis, which are due Feb. 22.

Participants at World Trade Organization workshops obtain a clearer understanding of the Trade Facilitation Agreement.