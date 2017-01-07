Wyndham Hotel Group to brand multi-million dollar resort in St James Nevis

10By S. Williams

The brand behind the US$160 million project planned in St. James will be Wyndham Hotel Group, the world’s largest hotel company based on number of hotels and one of three hospitality business units of Wyndham Worldwide.

This marks the company’s continued rapid expansion through the region, with the hotel giant currently operating 13 hotels in the Caribbean, with the recent addition of 23 operating hotels and three soon-to-open locations to the company’s portfolio across Argentina, Peru, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Paraguay and the U.S.

According to information published on the company’s website, the beachfront Wyndham Grand Nevis will be situated within Northern Pointe Resort, a new 30-acre luxury real estate development being built along Long Haul Bay in the Parish of Saint James.

“Nevis is known around the world as one of the most desirable yet exclusive vacation spots in the Caribbean, and as more travellers discover this tranquil paradise the demand for more upscale accommodations will grow,” said Paulo Pena, president and managing director, Latin America and the Caribbean for Wyndham Hotel Group.

“Wyndham Grand’s distinct experiences and understated approach to luxury will bring a unique accessibility to this elite island. Adding Nevis to an impressive growing list of amazing global destinations – including Shanghai, Istanbul, Chicago, Phuket and Barbados – not only positions us to raise the Wyndham Grand flag in even more top-tier locations, but it also expands our managed hotel portfolio here in the region and further solidifies our commitment to providing unparalleled guest experiences to all travellers.”

In September last year, a public hearing was held as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to discuss the development of the new branded international hotel. At that time, one of the local directors, Dr. Cardell “Bal” Rawlins said the hotel will be an international brand but did not reveal its name. The other local director, Morrice Tyrell, in a recent public consultation also declined answering questions regarding which hotel group will be branding the resort.

The Northern Pointe Resort Development project has been in planning for two years and has secured funding. It will join three other hotel developments in the St. James area, Candy Resort in Liburd Hill, Oasis in Potworks and the Butler Estate Resort and Residence in Butlers. Since 2011, 11 hotel projects have been proposed in Nevis but none have ever reached the stage of breaking ground. Mr. Rawlins said that since the project has its funding, unlike other hotels that were begun on Nevis and had to stop, Nothern Point Resort will not fall into that category.

Phase one of the project and construction is expected to begin by mid-2017 and when completed in 2019, the resort will have 170 suites, condominiums and villas ranging from 900 to 5,100 square feet; a private beach club; five dining areas; infinity pools; more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space; a spa; and more.