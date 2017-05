A young businessman in his late 20s is now dead following a shooting incident in the Gillard Medows area in St. Peters on Tuesday afternoon.

This publication understands that 27-year-old Gregory Mills lost his life when driving through the area and was attacked by a barrage of bullets which resulted in him driving into a light pole.

Mills was a owner of a Pizza ParlorĀ in Basseterre.

The killing is the 10th in the federation for 2017