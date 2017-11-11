Photo: GEW Logo

Young entrepreneurs share knowledge, experiences during Global Entrepreneurship Week

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In St. Kitts and Nevis, a special focus of Youth Month 2017 is the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), which will run from Nov. 13-19, and is being observed under the theme “No One Left Behind: Entrepreneurship for All.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary for the global event, and four years since St. Kitts and Nevis has been participating. GEW is held across 160 countries worldwide and is a celebration of the innovators and job creators who launch startups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare. During one week each November, GEW inspires people everywhere through local, national and global activities designed to help them explore their potential as self-starters and innovators.

Anastasia Elliott, an entrepreneur, is a partner with the Department of Youth Empowerment. She has benefited from entrepreneurship training and related activities since 2013. As an entrepreneur, she was able to participate in previously held GEWs and would like others to showcase their talents and learn more so that they can grow their businesses.

“So we are promoting and encouraging entrepreneurship among our youth as a way to build a future, a way to build legacy and a way to give back to their communities,” she said. “It is also a way to help empower them and to build their capacity in whatever area they choose.”

She added that part of the week involves a series of seminars around topics such as obtaining a regional certificate, starting a business in St. Kitts and Nevis, and mastering logistics in terms of shipping. Another important event during the week is a GEW mixer where entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to mingle with more established business persons.

There will also be a session on finance and record-keeping. Elliott noted that this was important because oftentimes entrepreneurs, herself included, struggle with these aspects of running a business.

“Record-keeping is very important for a business, especially if you are trying to seek financing… having records, especially of your income, is very important and so I saw that topic as one to have amongst the other topics that we were proposing,” she added.

Elliott explained why an entire week was dedicated to entrepreneurs, and noted that the organizers felt it was important to schedule events that did not take business people away from their day-to-day duties.

Acting Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment Pierre Liburd shared similar sentiments and said that it was extremely critical to have an entire week dedicated to GEW. “There is so much more that could be done to not only celebrate and encourage youth entrepreneurship, but to also build capacity in a number of areas…,” he said.

For further information on how to participate in GEW activities, please contact Anastasia Elliott via email mademarketskn@gmail.com or call the Department of Youth Empowerment at 1-869-662-6054.