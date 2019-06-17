By Monique Washington

A young Nevisian man has lost his life after a fatal vehicular accident.

Butlers Village resident Cleon “Clicks” Dore was involved in a fatal vehicular accident this morning after 8am in the Church Ground area.

Dore is believed to be in his early 30’s. The accident is still being investigated. However, graphic pictures of the scene show the young man under a white jeep.

In a statement St. Kitts and Nevis police said that the accident took place along Island Main road in the vicinity of Brown Pasture.

The accident took place at approximately 8:30 a.m. and involved Motor Jeep P1206 which was driven by Glennette Williams of Butlers and motorcycle RA356 driven by Dore.

Police said that Dore was travelling from Gingerland to Charlestown and when he got in the vicinity of Brown Pasture, he overtook a passenger bus and collided into the jeep which was travelling in the opposite direction.

He sustained injuries to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene by the district medical examiner who was summoned to the scene.