Photo: Deputy PM Richards is always keen to hear from young people.

Young people’s suggestions, experiences focus on discussion at minister’s youth forum

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Youth will this month, which focuses on youth, provide avenues where its leadership, including the minister, will sit down and listen to the thoughts, ideas and opinions of young people.

One such activity is the minister’s Youth Forum from noon-2 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Ocean Terrace Inn.

“Too often, we engage in the cookie cutter decisions instead of listening to the experiences and suggested solutions of the youth of our nation,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth the Honourable Shawn Richards, referring to some of the old-fashioned attitudes that still exist in segments of the society.

Acting Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment Pierre Liburd said the ideas and opinions of residents, regardless of their age, are welcomed, while further noting that the public can share suggestions by phoning in during live media appearances by staff members. This includes during the Nov. 8 edition of the radio and television programme “Working for You.” Comments can also be shared either by visiting the Department of Youth Empowerment on the top floor of The Cable Building on Cayon Street, by calling 662-6054, or by inboxing their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/SKBYouthEmpowerment/.

The consultative approach is an important part of government’s strategy to engage with relevant partners, stakeholders and individuals in order to promote transparency and good governance. This was evident during the past 12 months, when hundreds of nationals and residents offered input into the drafting and review process of the Federal Youth Policy. The largest activity in this exercise occurred in March 2017, when more than 200 people participated in a national consultation.

Youth Month 2017 is filled with a number of popular activities – the High School Chef Competition Nov. 23, Youth Month March and Rally Nov. 24, and the High School Choir Festival Nov. 26 – designed to showcase the talents and abilities of the nation’s youth population.