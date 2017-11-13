Photo 1: Kerissa Roberts participated in the bike-a-thon for the first time on Sunday.

Photo 2: A section of the bike-a-thon participants

Youth bike ride builds camaraderie among participants

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The 2nd Annual Youth Island-wide Bike Ride made a favourable impression on 72 cyclists who traversed around St. Kitts via the main road Nov. 12 in commemoration of Youth Month 2017. The ride started at the roundabout next to the entrance of the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport and concluded on the Basseterre Bay Road.

It was the first time for Kenesha Julius, who said she “enjoys a nice bike ride” and was eager to test her mettle for the challenging workout. While she was able to achieve that by cycling most of the way to the finish line, the young woman said the value of the event came from a different source.

“You never really kind of think twice about how many hills are on the island because you are driving,” she said, referring to the scenery that most people miss as they drive around the island. “On a bike, you are able to see the island a bit more.”

Julius commended the organizers at the Department of Youth Empowerment for the arrangements that were in place to ensure the cyclists were safe. Specific mention was made of the First Aid staff that traveled back and forth along the route, and cyclists also mentioned that they appreciated the water and rest stations.

Kerissa Roberts also participated for the first time Sunday. The young woman, accompanied by a friend, rose to the challenge and embraced the spirit of the annual event, which is to enhance social relations among people from different ages and backgrounds, as well as to promote healthier lifestyles through exercise and activity.

“The event was … good because it allowed us to put aside technology and have some good, genuine, clean fun,” she said. “We got to interact with the other bikers who were on the trail, … interact with nature and just have fun.” Roberts added that she intends to participate in the event in 2018.

Acting Director in the Department of Youth Empowerment Pierre Liburd said he was pleased with the bike-a-thon. He thanked all who participated and shared that he did see many open and candid conversations taking place during and after the event. He also mentioned the encouragement that some cyclists provided to their fellow participants and commended their sense of empathy.

The acting youth director thanked Kentucky Fried Chicken, Island Purified Water, Carib Breweries (St. Kitts-Nevis) Ltd. and Warner’s Consultancy for sponsoring the event. Gratitude was also expressed to the Public Works Department and the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society.

Youth Month activities continue in St. Kitts with the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis Awards this Thursday; Youth Month March and Rally Nov. 24; High School’s Choir Fest on Nov. 26; and a Youth Service Reception Nov. 30. For a full list of the calendar of events please visit www.facebook.com/skbyouthempowerment/.