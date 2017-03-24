Youth Department Easter Camp To Focus on SDG’s

By S. Williams

The 2017 edition of the Nevis Youth Department Easter Camp will focus on five Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) for the 2030 agenda.

The 2030 Agenda, which has since been established as the global framework to help eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development by the year 2030, has been formally adopted by the international community, including the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to Lucien York, Youth Development Officer, the SDG’s for this year’s camp will be Life Below Water, Life On Land, Gender Equality, Ending Poverty and Preserving Heritage and Culture. Mr. York further explained that the camp will be activity centered with many field trips to places such as the Eco-Parks, historical sites and cultural sites.

The camp is scheduled to run from Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 21, with the exclusion of those public holidays such as Good Friday and Easter Monday. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and the slated venue is at the ETW Park in Charlestown.

The facilitators for the camp will be the Youth Development Officers from the Department of Youth and Sports, with the Nevis Cultural and Development Foundation assisting in some areas. Volunteers will also lend assistance.

Currently registration is ongoing and late registration commences on April 1 and concludes on April 7. While the camp is open to children from age five to 16, within this age range there will be three separate groupings with children from ages five to seven being in the first category, children from ages eight to 12 being in the second and teenagers from ages and 13 to 16 in the third.

Last year the Youth Department Camp focused on leadership but this year camp is being referred to as CAMP G.O.A.L.S which in effect stands for:

G-room

O-ur

A-spiring

L-eaders through

S-ustainability