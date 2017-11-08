Youth Month’s activities continue with Thursday’s High School Cook-off

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The sweet aroma of freshly made dishes will be wafting from various high schools tomorrow, Nov. 9, as students participate in Youth Month’s High School Cook-Off.

Acting Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment Pierre Liburd said that the competition attracts students who may not be involved in well-known activities such as sports and entertainment.

“We try to encourage and provide a platform for others who have skills in other areas to shine and to be celebrated by their peers and society,” he said.

The cook-off will be held simultaneously at five participating high schools. The winners will participate in the High School Chef Competition Nov. 23 at the Old Boys’ School on Victoria Road.

Tomorrow, there will be three teams of two chefs from any class. They have to prepare a three-course meal and a signature local drink within two hours. It is highly competitive and the students are creative, said Liburd, commenting that the students have already submitted their menus to the Department of Youth Empowerment. Yam must be featured in their dishes.

“If last year and the year prior are any indication of what we should expect, the food will be quite delicious,” said Liburd.

The public is invited to attend and support the High School Chef Competition. The Charles E. Mills Secondary School won last year’s competition.

Both the High School Cook-off and the Chef Competition have been held annually for 10 years.