Youth Month’s objectives, activities focus of Wednesday’s ‘Working for You’

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Department of Youth Empowerment is organizing a range of events geared at celebrating young people, their achievements and their potential. On tomorrow’s “Working for You” programme, officials from the Youth Empowerment Department will be promoting Youth Month activities and encouraging young people to turn out in their numbers to participate.

Youth Month is observed annually in November. This year’s theme is “Encouraging our Youth to Soar for Much More.” A special area of focus will be Global Entrepreneurship Week, which is just one of several major highlights of this year’s observance.

On tomorrow’s “Working for You” radio show, representing the Department of Youth Empowerment will be Acting Director Pierre Liburd, Special Adviser Vernon Connor, and Junior Youth Officer Sharon Cannonier.

Nov. 8's "Working for You" will be hosted by Jacqueline Bryan. The programme offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity administration. The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who provide information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

