Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris recognized the accomplishments of the Federation’s youth, and the contribution of teachers during his address to observe St. Kitts and Nevis’ 36 years of Independence Thursday.

“This year we have continued a longstanding tradition of engaging students and teachers through annual visits to schools as part of our Independence Anniversary Celebrations. We urged all students to make the most of the academic opportunities available to them, but also to commit that they will try to unify, try to transform and will enrich St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Harris. “We conveyed our strong belief of the importance of the theme chosen for this year’s Independence celebrations. These children are our future and they have a huge contribution to make.”

Equally important, Prime Minister Harris made mention of the contributions of teachers.

“We also commend our teachers who make such a vital and pastoral contribution to our Nation. They too will play their role in building a better future for our Country. They can help unify our young people, help them to understand and most importantly transform our Nation, to be the best small island state in the world,” he said. “Our teachers enrich our children and we fully support them. We are investing $30 million in TVET education, 50 teachers are now being assisted to further their studies in education leadership and other areas. A record number in the history of our country.”

Prime Minister Harris added “lives are being transformed and enriched in more ways than one under Team Unity” and this will definitely continue for years to come.”

St. Kitts and Nevis’ 36 years of Independence is celebrated under the theme: Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36”