‘Zack’ calls for reintroduction of 4-H values

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-A Federation historian has called for a reintroduction of organizations like 4-H into the communities to restore moral and ethical values to young people.

Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett, nicknamed the Doctor of Culture, in an exclusive interview with The Observer said the 4-H organization once created a significant psychological impact in the minds of young people in the islands.

Mr. Nisbett said the late Basil Henderson initiated 4-H development in St. Kitts and Nevis and involved young people in aquatic sports, boxing, debates and queen shows.

“If those things should come back to the communities, the youth will be more organised and will have something to do rather than just being wayward on the streets,” he said.

The historian stated that more social happenings are needed for the youth and that could bear significant fruit.

“No longer do we have moral and ethical values and we need to go back to basics which is the church and bring back the spirituality to the community,” he declared.

“4-H is an organization with four Hs — head, heart, hand and health and that was the structure of it and your entire development comes out of that,” he said.

The organization encourages young people to develop better thinking, the importance of good health and the use of hands to carve a person’s progress through many tools including writing, he said.

“So those things are valuable in terms of the organizational frame work and I do encourage most other groups in St. Kitts to open back organizations like that. Groups like the scouts, boys brigade and the guides they are some still around but they need to spread their wings and open up for more participants and to be more positive with their approaches, because we are seeing what is being done with the youths,” said Nisbett.

He added that many young people need something of significance to keep them occupied

“Like evening classes relating to our historical values to know how we came and where we are going and the importance of our commitment towards community service and what it helps to do. Church, Sunday school, principles, moral ethical values those are the basic things that need to come back and they can come back through things like music which is a universal custom,” he said.

Nisbett said some aspects of 4-H are still active in the form of the annual Easter Monday Aquatic Sports.

Six years ago a revived edition of the 4-H programme was re-launched in St. Kitts and Nevis with two active clubs in St. Peters and Old Road, he said.