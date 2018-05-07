Zareef Dias has won the Alliance Française French singing competition, claiming the grand prize of a seven day all-inclusive trip for two to Paris, France.

Dias out sang his 13 competitors on Saturday evening with his rendition Ces Soirées-là ( Oh what a night). Though the song was in French, people in the audience joined in singing the very popular song.

Turquoisa Henry and Terron Webb captured first runner up and second runner up. Both Henry and Webb received French perfumes, a trip on the scenic railway and free French lessons at the Alliance Française.

The students were judged on lyrics, rhythm, pronunciation of the lyrics in French, the difficulty of the song and the performances.

The Alliance Française is geared to transmitting the French language and culture by means of teaching (the oral and written language, professional French, literature. organization of cultural and social activities, exchanges and encounters with cultural groups from around the world.

More than two hundred supporters attended the competition on Saturday (April 28) evening at the Sandy Point Community Center. Baguettes and cheese as well local beverages were served and souvenir bags were handed out.

The competition , officially launched in March, invited Federation, high school students to sing one of 30 pre-selected French songs. More than 30 students entered which led to pre-selections for the competition. On April 15, 15 finalist were selected.

The other competitors were Turquoise Henry, Amadi Bryon- Hendrickson, Ayahna Herbert, Danecia Henry, Sesean Newman, Jutambein Kelly, Terron Webb, Naja Huggins, Rebecca Volberg, Abyssinia Agosto, Kimberly Samaroo, Kelcy Edwards and Kiarah Boddie.

Marine Moncaut Director of the Alliance Française hinted she would like the competition to be annual event with the support of the sponsors. She said that she was very impressed with the turn out and also the participation.

Gold sponsor for the competition was Scotibank.