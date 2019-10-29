A man is in Police custody following a wounding incident that occurred in the Dieppe Bay area Saturday.

Police responded following report of the incident at approximately 6:45 p.m. Investigations revealed 28-year-old Myrthlyn Mitchell of Dieppe Bay was attacked and stabbed several times about the body with a knife. She was transported to the Pogson Medical Centre by Police and subsequently transferred to the JNF Hospital. Mitchell is currently listed as being in a stable condition.

The offender fled the scene but was later taken into custody by Police. Members of the Forensic Services Unit visited and processed the scene.

Members of the public with any information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 662-5862 or call the crime hotline at 707.