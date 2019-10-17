Prolonged dry spells and drought-like conditions have become more frequent in St. Kitts and the wider Caribbean region over the years as the climate continues to change, negatively impacting sources of potable water such as aquifers and springs will be negatively impacted Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, Minister responsible for Water warned at the opening Monday of the 28 Annual Caribbean Water and Waste Association (CWWA) Conference and Exhibition currently taking place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

“We have to educate our people that if the rain doesn’t fall, then our aquifers won’t be recharged; our surface sources won’t be recharged,” he said.

Minister Liburd added Caribbean leaders have a fundamental responsibility to address the associated challenges of reduced rainfall, which would require improving infrastructure and finding new sources of water. This can include desalination — a process that takes away mineral component from saline water — and drilling new wells.

“We have to educate our people about conservation,” the minister stated. “Political leaders have to also create policies whereby we educate our people that this [water] is a public good that we must recognize for what it is worth.”

Officials from the Water Services Department (WSD) in St. Kitts utilize the media to promote conservation. Such was the case on Wednesday, Oct. 2, when Charles Parris, Assistant Water Engineer at the WSD appeared on the radio and television programme Working for You. The WSD also promote conservation during the annual observance of World Water Day in March.

Minister Liburd said that the St. Kitts-Nevis government readily accepted the opportunity to host the CWWA conference for 2019, as it complements the administration’s firm belief “that coming together and sharing experience and expertise can only … redound to the benefit of regional cooperation.”

The five-day conference is being attended by regional ministers, as well as water experts and international partners.