A total of 3,677 citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis were seen, assessed and received treatment by the medical staff of the US Naval Ship Comfortduring its recent visit to the Federation, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Thursday.

The staff of the floating medical treatment facility/floating hospital concluded its mission to the Federation Octo. 10 after conducting six days of medical consultations at two land-based sites in St. Kitts.

Some 25 surgical procedures were also conducted aboard the floating hospital for various ailments and conditions including, but not limited to, cleft palate repair, and cataract, hydrocele and orthopedic surgery.

The USNS Comfortwas deployed by the Government of the United States of America to offer medical care to the people of the Federation. By the end of its mission, the navy hospital ship will have made similar stops in ten other Latin American and Caribbean territories, including St. Lucia, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

An official from the Federal Ministry of Health extended sincere appreciation to the Government of the United States of America and, more specifically, to the captain and crew of the USNS Comfort for including St. Kitts and Nevis in its itinerary of medical stops. The Ministry views the medical mission as a demonstration of the strong bilateral relations existing between the U.S. and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Ministry official also expressed gratitude for the large number of persons who availed themselves of the free medical services from the staff of the floating hospital. The public’s confidence in accessing medical care was evidenced by the long lines and numerous citizens and residents who availed themselves of the dental, optometry and general medical services provided at the two land-based sites in St. Kitts.

Now that the medical mission of the USNS Comforthas ended, the Federal Ministry of Health wishes to remind citizens and residents to actively police their health, to follow the advice given during their medical consultations, and to do the necessary follow-up with their primary care physician or District Medical Officer (DMO) in order to safeguard and improve their health and wellness.

On this score, it was noted by the Ministry that a significant number of medical referrals have already been made to the nation’s hospitals and health centres, with a high percentage of those being related to the management and treatment of non-communicable diseases (MCDs), the nation’s leading cause of death and disability.

The Federal Ministry of Health wishes to advise the public that the captain and crew of the USNS Comfortmade a significant medical donation to the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis prior to the ship’s departure in the form of 22 pallets of medical supplies, including pharmaceuticals. These medical goods are currently being audited and will be shared equitably among the institution and community-based health facilities on St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Federal Ministry of Health expressed its sincere gratitude to local medical and nursing teams, and security forces who rendered invaluable support at the two land-based medical sites, and aboard the USNS Comfort.