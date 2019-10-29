The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) announced it will be hosting an important meeting for all taxi operators on the island of Nevis at the St. Paul’s Anglican School Room (next to St. Paul’s Anglican Church) on Main Street, Charlestown Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Ministry said important matters pertaining to taxi operations would be discussed and stressed the importance for operators to be in attendance.

Those seeking additional information are asked to contact the Ministry of Tourism on tel. 469-5521 ext. 6444 or 6442.