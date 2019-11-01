Minister with responsibility for Utilities, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, highlighted a month of activities The Ministry of Utilities will host to commemorate positive developments in the local energy sector during his recent speech to mark the start of CARICOM Energy Month, observed in November.

This year’s theme is “Empowering People, Building Resilience.”

The minister announced a number of activities will be held from Nov. 1-30, including an appearance on the radio programme “Working For You” Wednesday by officials of the Energy Unit. Additional activities include a motorcade Saturday, Nov. 23 which will see LED street lamps distributed to communities and an Energy Fair on Bank Street on Friday, Nov. 29.

“Our ministry intends to take the concept of being resilient beyond that of the energy industry into the arena of personal health and fitness,” he said. “We have, therefore, organized a yoga session at the National Heroes Park at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 and teamed up with SKN MOVES for a ‘socacise’ event at the Ministry’s parking lot at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.”