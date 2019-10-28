Violence in Ethiopia that began with protests against the prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, and quickly morphed into ethnic clashes has left 67 people dead in Oromia state, a police official said on Friday.

“The total number dead in Oromia is 67,” said Kefyalew Tefera, the regional police chief, adding that five of the dead were police officers.

The spike in the death toll came as the high-profile activist at the centre of the violence accused Abiy, this year’s Nobel peace prize laureate, of acting like a dictator and suggesting that he might challenge him in elections planned for next year.

Violence erupted in the capital, Addis Ababa, and in much of Ethiopia’s Oromia region on Wednesday after the activist, Jawar Mohammed, accused security forces of trying to orchestrate an attack against him – a claim police officials denied.

Kefyalew told AFP that the violence had ended in Oromia, but the Amnesty International researcher Fisseha Tekle said on Friday that he was still receiving reports of attacks.

The defence ministry said that it was deploying forces to seven hotspots to restore order, according to the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Jawar is credited with promoting protests that swept Abiy to power last year but he has recently become critical of some of the premier’s policies.

In an interview at his residence in Addis Ababa, Jawar told AFP that Abiy seemed to be taking Ethiopia back to “the old ways” of authoritarian rule.

“He has resorted to the early signs of dictatorship, of trying to intimidate people, even his very close allies who helped him come to power who happen to disagree with some of the policies and positions and ideologies he’s advocating,” Jawar said. “Intimidation is the start of authoritarian rule.”

Both men are members of the Oromo ethnic group, the largest in Ethiopia.