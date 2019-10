National Disaster Coordinator Mr. Abdias Samuel announced the NEMA Office at Lime Kiln will be closed Friday to facilitate staff participation in a joint retreat hosted by the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) as part of the commemoration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

In case of emergency, the public may contact the NEMA at (869) 662-6420.

The office will reopen Monday, October 21, at 8 a.m. The agency regrets any inconvenience.