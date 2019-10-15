The Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority installed a new Board of Directors during a ceremony Monday at the Ministry of Communication’s conference room at the Nevis Island Administration’s office in Charlestown.

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health, noted the new body will run the affairs of the Authority for the next two years and said the group had the necessary experience for advancing matters pertaining to the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority. She thanked them for consenting to be a part of the authority’s decision making body.

“I am indeed pleased to have you as the new board and I would want to say on behalf of the Premier who is the senior minister of Health and Gender Affairs how thankful and grateful we are to you for accepting the invitation to serve at this level. So once again thank you very much and welcome,” she said.

The minister named Mr. St. Clair Wallace as the Chairman of the Board.

“Mr. Wallace would have been instrumental in the formation of the initial Solid Waste Board some almost 15 years ago and so, he would have had intimate relationships with the donors, with the agencies who were instrumental in giving the guidance to the Ministry of Health back then, in terms of putting this board and the solid waste mandate together for Nevis,” she said.

Another member named by Mrs. Brandy-Williams is Mr. Oscar Browne, whom she described as a community activist who is passionate about matters of state as it pertains to the advancement of Nevis.

The minister welcomed other members, including Ms. Latoya Jeffers, who “comes to us as a person who is from the Department or the Ministry of Education but her background really is in Science and the Environment, and so she too comes with a wealth of knowledge in that area,” she explained.

“Mrs. [Kimberly Hanley]-Bello is our legal person at the Legal Department. She has worked with us on a number of legal matters which we were very successful in advancing, and so we welcome Mrs. Bello as well; and then Mr. Anthony Webbe, a person who would have served at the Department of Environmental Health for a number of years,” she added.

One member who was absent at the ceremony was Ms. Camille Kelly.

“I would like to make an apology on behalf of Ms. Camille Kelly for her absence here this morning. She is the next person for the board. Camille is an Architect by profession, and she comes, as well, with a passion for the environment and the upkeep of the environment,” she said.

Mr. Andrew Hendrickson, Manager of the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority; Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs; and Mr. Rudy Browne the Operations Manager at the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority will also serve as board members.