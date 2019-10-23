The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) released the following advisory regardingscheduled power outages for Oct. 23-26.

There will be an interruption to the electricity supply in Clay Ghaut and areas in close proximity on Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. to facilitate bushing maintenance on the lines.

There will be an interruption to the electricity supply to customers in Sea View, Rawlins Pasture, Garner’s Estate and areas in close proximity Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to facilitate maintenance work in the Rawlins Pasture area and to extend high voltage lines to energize the University Heights Development.

There will be an interruption to the electricity supply in Hull Ground and areas in close proximity on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. to facilitate bushing maintenance on the lines.

NEVLEC apologises for the inconveniences that may be caused by these outages and remind customers in each case service may be delayed to later than the time specified.

Those seeking additional information are asked to call the customer service office.

Customers are reminded take every precaution to safeguard electrical equipment, at all times of interruption and restoration to the electrical supply.