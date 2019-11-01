NEW YORK – Numbering more than five hundred guests altogether, friends of Jamaica and Jamaicans turned out for The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) 2019 Hummingbird Gala at Cipriani in Manhattan, New York, on Friday, Oct 25th, 2019, to celebrate the honorees, Dr. Hon. Usain Bolt and Dr. Glenford Christian.

Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, headed the list of dignitaries, who included Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks; United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia; as well as former U.S. Ambassadors to Jamaica.

The main highlight of the evening’s event was the presentation of the AFJ’s International Humanitarian Award to two icons – Usain Bolt and Dr. Glenford Christian – for the outstanding impact they have had on philanthropy.

Showcasing AFJ’s work in Jamaica, the gala also celebrated the two extraordinary honorees for their achievements in their respective fields – sports for Mr. Bolt, and medical supplies and pharmaceuticals for Mr. Christian – as well as in philanthropy. A solid musical package compliments of the legendary Toots and the Maytels and singing sensation Christopher Martin, ensured patrons ended the evening very well satisfied.