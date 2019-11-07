More than 50 footballs (soccer balls) were donated to the government of St. Kitts and Nevis by the Government of Italy in a brief ceremony on Tuesday as a way of promoting an active and healthy lifestyle among young people.

Minister of Health, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton accepted the donation handed over by the Ambassador of Italy to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Mr. Massimo Ambrosetti.

“Soccer is one of the things that keep our young people healthy. Getting out and playing sports is needed by every young person to be able to stay healthy,” said Minister Hamilton. “Today’s young children, some of them are diabetic or pre-diabetic… but if soccer balls are there for them to play soccer, they can get the normal exercise — and of course, twinning that with the proper food, we can reduce the incidence of diabetes in our schools.”

Ambassador Ambrosetti wished the young footballers every success in the future.

“This is a gift of our national football federation. We know that in St. Kitts and Nevis, as in Italy, young people are very fond of football, and we think that is very important — the role that sports can play in the education of young people,” said the Ambassador. “So we are very glad that Italy can contribute in this way… and I am sure that in the future we can continue to do this.”

The presentation was the result of a request by Minister Hamilton via the resident Honorary Vice Consul of Italy to St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Ernest Amory. Mr. Amory worked along with Ambassador Ambrosetti, who resides in Panama, to secure the footballs. The Ambassador made the trip to St. Kitts and Nevis to personally present the footballs as a fulfillment of the request.

Italian ambassador makes official visit to Nevis

A thankful Mr. Brantley welcomed the visiting ambassador, noting that Italy and St. Kitts and Nevis have enjoyed a close relationship for many years.

“We have a great admiration for Italy — your food, your fashion, your sports. I think there are many here who follow your football in Italy in particular and who support it even in the World Cup,” he said. “So I think we have a good relationship over the years and I wanted to thank you, and to welcome you to Nevis on behalf of all the people of Nevis, and back to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on behalf of all of us.”

Ambassador Ambrosetti, who was visiting Nevis for the first time, said his visit to the Federation was in line with strengthening the bilateral relations between his country and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Ms. Thouvia France, Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Italian government has made various offers of training and scholarships in Tourism, Quality Control, Textile Engineering and Micro-financing in recent years. Members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have benefited from a training course in Organised Crime in Rome, Italy, and on a recent visit to St. Kitts, Special Envoy Roberto Natalie indicated Italy’s readiness to offer additional courses in fighting Organised Crime. Additionally, he expressed that Italy would be willing to share its expertise in textiles, sports — football and technology.