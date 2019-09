The United Nations Climate Action Summit met Monday for world leaders to discuss climate change and the effects of weaning off fossil fuels on the economy. Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, called out world leaders and said: “The eyes of all future generations are upon you. If you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you.” The United States, having pulled out of the Paris Agreement — an international pact against climate change — made no comment at the summit.