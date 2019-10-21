|Demonstrations in Lebanon have led government officials there to address the demands of protesters, while the weeks-long protests in Chile have turned deadly. US troops in Syria traveled to Iraq over the weekend as part of President Trump’s withdrawal. And maybe there will be a Brexit deal after all. Maybe.
Protests turn deadly in Chile
5th day of protests in Lebanon
US troops withdraw from Syria
And: How Syria’s Assad regime clings to power
This week in the impeachment inquiry
Lawmakers in the House are expected to hear another round of testimony this week in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, including from the acting ambassador to Ukraine. Veteran State Department officer William Taylor and at least four other witnesses will be the latest in a parade of career diplomats and current and former US officials to speak before congressional committees. According to texts released by Kurt Volker, who resigned last month as the State Department’s special envoy for Ukraine, Taylor raised concerns that security aid was being withheld from Ukraine to apply improper political pressure.
G7 turnabout…No to Trump Resort
President Donald Trump announced Saturday on Twitter that he was abandoning his decision to host the annual Group of Seven summit meeting at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami in June. Trump was surprised at the resistance, his acting chief of staff said on Sunday, adding that Trump “still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”
Boris tries again after tumultuous weekend
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will again try to put his Brexit deal to a vote in parliament on Monday after he was forced to send a letter seeking a delay from the EU. Johnson was ambushed by opponents in parliament on Saturday who demanded a change to the sequencing of the ratification of a new deal