Protests turn deadly in Chile

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera announced on Sunday plans to extend a state of emergency to cities in its north and south, after at least seven people were killed amid violent clashes and arson attacks over the weekend. Piñera said the country was “at war against a powerful enemy …” Protests led by students began two weeks ago over now-suspended fare hikes on public transport and have widened to reflect anger over living costs and inequality.

5th day of protests in Lebanon

Lebanon’s cabinet is expected to halve ministers’ wages on Monday among other reforms in a bid to ease an economic crisis and defuse the biggest protests against the ruling elite in decades. Across the country, people blocked roads for a fifth day. Schools, banks and businesses closed. Hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets, furious at a political class they accuse of pushing the economy to the point of collapse. Protests began last week against a proposed tax on Whatsapp and other messaging services.

US troops withdraw from Syria

US troops in more than 100 vehicles crossed into Iraq from Syria on Monday as part of the withdrawal from Syria, according to Reuters. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that all of the nearly 1,000 troops withdrawing from northern Syria are expected to move to western Iraq to continue the campaign against ISIS militants and “to help defend Iraq.” Some US troops moving out of Syria over the weekend were met by locals throwing tomatoes at their armored vehicles.

And: How Syria’s Assad regime clings to power

Also: The US is quietly reducing troops in Afghanistan

This week in the impeachment inquiry

Lawmakers in the House are expected to hear another round of testimony this week in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, including from the acting ambassador to Ukraine. Veteran State Department officer William Taylor and at least four other witnesses will be the latest in a parade of career diplomats and current and former US officials to speak before congressional committees. According to texts released by Kurt Volker, who resigned last month as the State Department’s special envoy for Ukraine, Taylor raised concerns that security aid was being withheld from Ukraine to apply improper political pressure.

G7 turnabout…No to Trump Resort

President Donald Trump announced Saturday on Twitter that he was abandoning his decision to host the annual Group of Seven summit meeting at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami in June. Trump was surprised at the resistance, his acting chief of staff said on Sunday, adding that Trump “still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”

Boris tries again after tumultuous weekend

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will again try to put his Brexit deal to a vote in parliament on Monday after he was forced to send a letter seeking a delay from the EU. Johnson was ambushed by opponents in parliament on Saturday who demanded a change to the sequencing of the ratification of a new deal