Cause of death determined for Petronella Hinds
From the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – On Monday, May 14, resident pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez-Quintana performed a postmortem examination on the body of Petronella Hinds.
Nunez concluded that her death was as a result of asphyxia due to broncho aspiration of gastric content.
The motionless body of Hinds, 34, of Cane Garden was found in a house May 10 in Farms Estate by members of the Emergency Medical Service after they responded to an emergency call that someone was having trouble breathing. The police were subsequently contacted.