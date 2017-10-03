Compensation payment to essential service workers distributed during October, November

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Essential service workers, who weathered the storm during the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria, will soon be compensated for their hard work and dedication.

Speaking at his monthly press conference on Oct. 3, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris said that payment for the workers will be processed during the months of October and November because “these individuals risked their lives during and after the hurricanes and should be rewarded.”

During the prime minister’s post-Hurricane Maria address to the nation Sept. 23, he commended the workers for their patriotism. He applauded the police and defence force officers who continued to render yeoman’s service, as well as fire and rescue officers who worked tirelessly to clear roads and assist homeowners.

“I also commend the rapid response of our Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Utilities, et al. for their efforts to bring us back to a state of normalcy,” he said during his Sept. 23 address. “Commendations are also in order for our medical and health personnel, in particular those working in institutions such as our hospitals and The Cardin Home, who remained on the job from Monday through Wednesday to ensure that our sick, elderly and indigent citizens received the humanitarian care they so consistently need.”

The workers sacrificed their personal time with their families “at a time when most of us were in our homes,” said the prime minister. He also commended the “civic mindedness” displayed by the numerous volunteers across St. Kitts and Nevis including hurricane shelter managers.

Those to benefit from the incentive include the police, defence force, fire and rescue services, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); Health Department; Public Works Department; Water Department; St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd (SKELEC); St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation and the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

The prime minister urged all the relevant departments to get their information to the financial secretary or Deputy Financial Secretary Calvin Edwards.