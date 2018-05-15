International security agencies respond to call for assistance in Davis investigation
From the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – A number of reputable security agencies have answered the call of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) for assistance in the case of Sgt. Dwight Davis’s death.
Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley disclosed that, to date, the force was currently receiving assistance from the United States Department of Homeland Security, the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom, and the Regional Security System based in Barbados.
Commissioner Queeley, who is now the president of the ACCP and international vice president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), has pledged to use his new post to leverage any additional assistance needed from any other agency with the capacity to provide the necessary expertise to solve the case.
In several statements issued since the death of Davis, the RSCNPF has made it clear that violent acts against officers will not be tolerated. “…The men and women of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force place their lives on the line daily,” one statement read. “They have committed themselves to keeping the public safe and the risks they face are unlike those in any other profession. As they serve and protect others, the police force will not tolerate any act of violence against them.”
As police investigations into the matter continue, a reward of EC$50,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for the death of Davis. An appeal is therefore being made to anyone who may have information that can move this investigation forward to call any police station or the Violent Crimes Unit at 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468.