International security agencies respond to call for assistance in Davis investigation

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – A number of reputable security agencies have answered the call of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) for assistance in the case of Sgt. Dwight Davis’s death.

Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley disclosed that, to date, the force was currently receiving assistance from the United States Department of Homeland Security, the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom, and the Regional Security System based in Barbados.