Photo: Nevis Island Administration seal

Ministry of Health on Nevis issues guidelines for HFMD

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The following is a statement from the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), dated Nov. 9, regarding guidelines for Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD). The statement is in follow-up to the chief medical officer’s Oct. 26 advisory concerning the increasing number of Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases in the federation:

The Ministry of Health, Nevis, wishes to confirm that over the past three weeks, there have been [more than] 40 reported cases of the disease on Nevis.

There is no need for panic or alarm. There is no need to go to the emergency room.

HFMD is a viral infection that does not usually cause any major illnesses. It is spread by person-to-person contact with secretions from the mouth and nose, stool and fluid from the associated rash.

Affected [people], mainly infants and children, may have mild fever, sores inside and around the mouth, and other rashes on the palms, soles, buttocks, knees and elbows. Paracetamol is recommended for fever and pain relief. Do not give aspirin to children having a fever .

Calamine lotion may be applied to the rashes if itchy. All affected [people] will be better in 7-10 days.

HFMD outbreaks can occur in private homes, and day-care, nursery and preschool settings. Older children and adults may also be affected.