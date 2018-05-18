Post-Cabinet briefing for May 14 released
From SKNIS
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The formal meeting of the Cabinet took place May 14, chaired by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris. Here are the salient matters that were discussed and the decisions taken that are designed to advance the growth and development of the country:
- Cabinet was given an update on the status of the investigation into the killing of Sgt. Dwight Davis, along with other matters of national security.
- Cabinet discussed matters of importance to the Citizenship-by-Investment Programme and heard a presentation from independent evaluators on investment opportunities at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport.
- Cabinet was advised of the proposed Observer Mission for the elections in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on May 20.
- Cabinet was updated on factors impacting the water supply in the federation and the solutions that are being sought.
- After deliberating on several submitted themes for this year’s independence, Cabinet decided to choose the theme “Love, Service, Patriotism and Pride, Independence 35.”
- Cabinet agreed that St. Kitts and Nevis will submit its candidacy for a post to serve on the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (2003 Convention).
- Cabinet was informed that more than 500 people turned up at the Job Fair May 12 to complete job applications for work on the imminent construction of the second cruise pier at Port Zante. The commercial construction contract for building the second pier was signed between the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), a crown agent of the government of Canada, which is the prime contractor with JV Driver (JVD), being the prime subcontractor. SCASPA’s engineer is AdeB Consultants to work alongside Director of Public Works Cromwell Williams. The lender’s engineer is EF Douglas and Associates, with principal consultant Errol Douglas.