Tourism awareness, sustainable practices focus of Wednesday’s ‘Working for You’

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Maintaining a thriving tourism sector by promoting capacity building and the use of sustainable practices, as well as raising professional standards, will be the focus of Wednesday’s “Working for You” programme.

The Ministry of Tourism is on a campaign to ensure that the public is knowledgeable of the tourism sector’s significant contribution to their lives and livelihoods. A major part of that effort is Tourism Awareness Month in November. The theme for this year’s observance is “Enhancing Our Nation’s Prosperity by Nurturing Tourism Sustainability.”

Special guests from the Ministry of Tourism will be Carlene Henry-Morton, permanent secretary; Diannille Taylor-Williams, assistant secretary; Allistair Williams, executive director; and Shaline Welcome, community development officer. The representatives will discuss the events that have been planned to mark Tourism Awareness Month, as well as some of their upcoming initiatives. The guests will also give some insight into what is expected to be a bumper tourism season this year.

