Vibrant, ongoing success of tourism industry highlighted during National Assembly

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – More than a million cruise ship tourists are expected to visit St. Kitts and Nevis during the 2017-2018 season – a first for the federation.

During today’s sitting of the National Assembly, Minister of Tourism the Honourable Lindsay Grant gave a report of the vibrant and ongoing success of the St. Kitts and Nevis tourism industry. He said that a 4.4 percent increase in stayover visitors is expected this year compared with last year. St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed about 125,000 stayover visitors in 2016.

In terms of cruise tourism, Minister Grant explained that the one million passenger mark was missed last year by a mere 2,000 tourists. This year, however, it is expected that there will be a 50 percent increase.

“We are expecting 1,579,362 visitors,” he said. “This has never been seen in the history of this country.”

In the hotel arena, the Minister of Tourism said that on Nov. 17, the Caribbean’s first Park Hyatt will be officially opened in St. Kitts. It had its soft opening Nov. 1.

“Not only is it going to be the Caribbean’s newest hotel, but it is going to be a signal brand for the Park Hyatt,” Grant said. “[It is] the only Park Hyatt in the entire Caribbean.”

The tourism minister said that this shows the high level of trust and confidence that Park Hyatt has in the government and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“It augurs well for us, Mr. Speaker…we are on the cutting edge,” Grant said. “Therefore, the only thing we are asking is that all the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis rise to the occasion and deliver first-class service.”

Minister Grant mentioned that on Nov. 11, there was a ground-breaking ceremony for the US$120 million Seaview Gardens Hotel Project being undertaken by St. Kitts-Nevis Royal Limited. It will feature a 350-room hotel, condominiums, villas, a casino, as well as commercial and recreational spaces on just more than 19 acres of land.

“Something good is happening in St. Kitts and Nevis under Team Unity,” said the Minister of Tourism.