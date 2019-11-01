Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 1st November, 2019 By Editor - November 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Government repatriates Haitian migrants Local News West Line Bus Terminal to Improve Traffic Flow, Passenger Comfort Local News St. Kitts Nevis National Co-operative League Championship Field Set Local News Second Cruise Pier Construction Project Nears Completion Local News Senior Minister Encourages Males to Take Up Career in Nursing Breaking News New Study: Island Nations Could Be Destroyed by Rising Sea Levels