Nevisians who have served the island at the highest level of sports will benefit from a duty-free initiative instituted by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet with immediate effect, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, announcemed at his monthly press conference in the NIA’s Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate Thursday, Oct. 31.

“Cabinet on Oct. 9 took a decision that we are introducing a new policy where if you have represented Nevis in cricket at Test, ODI, 20/20 or you have represented us in the Olympics or World Championships that you would be entitled to a duty-free concession on a vehicle once every five years…,” he said.“I think it’s an excellent initiative to honour people who would have done well…They are iconic people here. They have done well. They have put us on the map in a very tangible way, and I would hope that they would take advantage of this particular opportunity.”

The Premier added that the initiative is a demonstration of the NIA’s appreciation to those who stand to benefit, and would also serve as a motivator for the youngsters that they too could have access to the duty-free concession every five years if they represent Nevis in sports regionally or internationally.