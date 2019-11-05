The Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) announced an invitation to the general public to participate in an Interdenominational Service for Remembrance Day Sunday inobservance of Remembrance Day.

The service will take place at the War Memorial in Charlestown at 8 a.m. with a two-minute period of silence signalled by the firing of a gun.

All persons, whether in attendence or not, are asked to observe the moment by keeping the silence. This includes the halting of all vehicular traffic.