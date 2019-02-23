BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis (GSKN) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to US $5,792,000 toward the cost of the Street and Flood Light Retrofitting Project.

A part of the funds to cover eligible payments will be applied under the Agreement. Payment by CDB only at the request of GSKN and upon approval by CDB. They will be subject, in all respects, to the terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement.

The Loan Agreement prohibits a withdrawal from the Loan Account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

No party other than GSKN shall derive any rights from the Loan Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Loan.

The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Project Management Unit, now invites sealed bids from eligible and qualified bidders to supply of LED floodlights for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Consideration will be limited to firms or joint ventures of firms which are legally incorporated or otherwise organised in, and have their principal place of business in an eligible country and are either:

(a) more than 50 percent beneficially-owned by a citizen or citizens and/or bona fide resident or residents of an eligible country, or by a body corporate or bodies corporate meeting these requirements; or

(b) owned or controlled by the government of an eligible country provided that it is legally and financially autonomous and operated under the commercial law of an eligible country and otherwise meets the eligibility requirements of the CDB Guidelines for Procurement (2006).

There are no restrictions on eligibility. Eligible bidders will be required to submit full qualification information with their bids establishing their eligibility to bid and qualification to perform the contract if the bid is accepted.

Tender and qualification information are to be submitted in the English Language on the prescribed forms inserted in the Bid Documents. Submissions that do not provide the information required or that do not demonstrate the prospective contractor’s ability to perform satisfactorily, will not qualify and will not be considered for further evaluation.

Bid documents will be available for inspection at the first address below, on week days between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Requests for a complete set of bidding documents may be made by personal application or in writing either in hardcopy or via e-mail. Written applications must be clearly marked: “Request for Bid Documents for the Supply of LED Flood Lights for St. Kitts and Nevis – Street and Flood Light Retrofitting Project.”

Applicants who request that documents be forwarded in hardcopy to them must submit an account number from a local courier agent that accepts freight collect charges. The documents will be promptly dispatched, but under no circumstance will GSKN or the Project Management Unit, Ministry of Sustainable Development, be held responsible for late delivery, loss or damage to the documents.

Hard copies of bids with related sample must be submitted in sealed envelopes, with the name and address of the bidder, and be clearly marked “Tender for Supply of LED Flood Lights for St. Kitts and Nevis – Street and Flood Light Retrofitting Project” and must be delivered to the second address below no later than March 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (St. Kitts and Nevis time).

Bids will be opened publicly immediately after the deadline for submission of bids, in the presence of Bidders’ representatives who choose to attend at the second address below. Qualification information only must be submitted simultaneously to the third address below.

Each bid must be accompanied by the required Bid Securing Declaration. Late bids will be rejected. GSKN reserves the right to accept or reject any bid, and to annul the process and reject all bids, at any time prior to award of contract, without thereby incurring any liability to the affected prospective bidder(s) or any obligation to inform the affected prospective bidder(s) of the grounds for GSKN action.

GSKN will not defray any costs incurred by any bidder in the preparation of bids.

1. Address for Inspection, Collection and Clarification of Bidding Documents Beverly Harris Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sustainable Development Top Floor, Total Concept Building Bladen Commercial Development Basseterre St. Kitts 869-467-1255/1057 byharris60@gmail.com Copied to: lcqueeley@gmail.com lavernqueeleyskn@gmail.com aurenmanners@yahoo.com fionaffrancis@gmail.com deshaid@msn.com

2. Address for Bid Submission and Bid Opening Bid documents and two (2) identical samples of the product(s) being proposed shall be submitted to the following address by March 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

This will also be the address of the Bid Opening: Beverly Harris Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sustainable Development Top Floor, Total Concept Building Bladen Commercial Development Basseterre St. Kitts 869-467-1255/1057

One sample shall be submitted to the Supervising Consultant at the following address no later than April 1, 2019 (bid documents not required): Don McLean DMD and Associates Ltd. #12-17358 104A Ave Surrey, BC, Canada, V4N 5M3 3. Address for Qualification Information Only Procurement Officer Caribbean Development Bank P.O. Box 408 Wildey St. Michael Barbados, W.I. BB11000 246-431-1600.