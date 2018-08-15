The Ministry with responsibility for Ecclesiastical Affairs extends an invitation to all pastors and leaders of churches and Christian ministries to attend a meeting on Tue. Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at the People’s Evangelistic Centre, Needsmust Estate.

Senior Minister and Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Honourable Vance Amory, will provide updates on the work programme of the ministry, information on upcoming events, and address other relevant matters of interest to the church community.

The ministry looks forward to the attendance of all church leaders in St Kitts.