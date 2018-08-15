Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis are encouraged to apply for a number of scholarships to pursue studies of Specialization, Master’s, Doctoral, Research (Graduate or Doctoral), and Undergraduate in Mexico.

Information about the courses of study, selection criteria, scholarship benefits, and responsibilities of the scholarship applicants and eventual recipients are available online at https://sigca.sre.gob.mx.

Applications must also be submitted online via the aforementioned link and a copy printed and presented to the Human Resource Management Department at Government Headquarters, Basseterre.

The forms must be submitted no later than Friday, Sept. 7.