Hurricane Jose strengthening

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

——————————

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Jose was located near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 56.2 West 435 miles away from St. Kitts & Nevis. Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A slower west-northwestward motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Jose is expected to be near the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph (200 km/h) with higher gusts. Jose is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some slight strengthening is possible later today or tonight.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 957 mb (28.25 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND