Community Notice

BASSETERRE, St Kitts — The Human Resource Management Department on behalf of the Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services wishes to invite persons to apply for the position of Security and Support Officer on a full-time basis.

Candidates applying for the Security and Support Officer position should have experience working with children; working in a secured setting; and maintaining records. He or she should also have knowledge of child development; child protection policies and procedures; and children’s day-to-day needs. He or she should be able to demonstrate motivation to work with children; ability to form and maintain appropriate relationships and personal boundaries with children; positive attitude to authority and maintaining discipline; willingness to work shifts; and ability to work in a challenging environment.

The deadline for the receipt of applications is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Applications along with supporting documents should be submitted via post to: The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services, P.O. Box 186, Victoria Road, Basseterre.