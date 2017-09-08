National Service of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving set for Sept. 12

Community Notice

The general public is encouraged to attend a National Service of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Wesley Methodist Church, Seaton Street, St. Kitts, and the Charlestown Methodist Church in Nevis.

The services begin at 6 p.m. and are organized in observance and celebration of the 34th anniversary of independence, as well as thanksgiving for the minimal damage caused by the dangerous Hurricane, Irma, which had the potential to devastate the federation as it did nearby islands.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs in collaboration with the National Church Organizations in St. Kitts and Nevis.