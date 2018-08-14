CHARLESTOWN Nevis – The schedule for food handler’s clinics have been announced by the Environmental Health Services Division in the Nevis Island Administration.

Food Handler’s clinics will be held on:

– Tue. Aug. 21, St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall, Charlestown.

– Mon. Aug. 27, St. Georges Anglican Church Hall, Gingerland.

For food handlers whose Identification (ID) Cards expire in or before August, 2018, and potential food handlers who have applied or intend to apply for an ID, sessions commence at 9 a.m.

Anyone who wants to renew or obtain a food handling card should attend these sessions.