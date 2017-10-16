Notices: Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Enhancement Project

Skip ahead:

Request of Interest for Consultancy Services for the Training of TVET Teachers/instructors in Literacy and Numeracy Instruction

Request of Interest for Consultancy Services for the Development of a Monitoring and Evaluation System inclusive of tracer study for TVET Graduates.

Invitation to bid on Supply of Tools and Equipment for TVET Enhancement Project

GOVERNMENT OF SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS TECHNICAL AND VOCATIONAL EDUCATION AND TRAINING (TVET) ENHANCEMENT PROJECT CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR THE TRAINING OF TVET TEACHERS/INSTRUCTORS IN LITERACY AND NUMERACY INSTRUCTION REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis (GOSKN) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to US$ 8mn towards the cost of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Enhancement Project and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under a contract for which this invitation is issued. Payments by CDB will be made only at the request of GOSKN and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject in all respects to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement. The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than GOSKN shall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Financing.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), the Executing Agency, now wishes to procure consultancy services for the training of TVET teachers/instructors in Literacy and Numeracy Instruction.

The objective of the consultancy is to assist MOE to develop and institutionalise an appropriate programme of instruction to address the literacy and numeracy competency requirements of the Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) programmes. Emphasis will be on using integration rather than delivery of discrete programmes. The Terms of Reference can be requested from the first address below. The duration of the assignment is expected to be for a period of 50 days over a period of six months.

MOE now invites interested eligible consulting firms to submit Expressions of Interest for the provision of these consultancy services.

Consultants shall be eligible to participate if: in the case of a body corporate, it is legally incorporated or otherwise organised in an eligible country, has its principal place of business in an eligible country and is more than 50 per cent beneficially owned by citizen(s) and/or bona fideresident(s) of eligible country(ies) or by a body(ies) corporate meeting these requirements;

in the case of unincorporated firms, the persons are citizens or bona fideresidents of an eligible country; and

in all cases, the consultant has no arrangement and undertakes not to make any arrangements, whereby any substantial part of the net profits or other tangible benefits of the contract will accrue or be paid to a person not a citizen or bona fideresident of an eligible country. Eligible countries are member countries of CDB.

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 1.9 of CDB’s Guidelines for the Selection and Engagement of Consultants (2011), setting forth CDB’s policy on conflict of interest.

In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to technical competence, qualifications and experience, local and regional experience on similar assignments, financial capability and existing commitments. All information must be submitted in English. Further information may be obtained from the first address below between 08:30 and 15:30 hours Monday to Friday.

Three (3) hard copies of the Expressions of Interest must be received at the first address below no later than 16:00 hours on October 31, 2017 and one hard copy must be sent simultaneously to CDB at the second address below. The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for the Training of TVET Teachers/Instructors in Literacy and Numeracy Instruction.

The selection method shall be Consultants’ Qualifications selection. Therefore, following the assessment of submissions, firms shall be assessed and compared, and the best qualified and experienced firm shall be selected. Only the selected firm shall be asked to submit a combined technical and financial proposal and, if such proposal is responsive and acceptable, be invited to negotiate a contract. GOSKN reserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present invitation partially or in its entirety. It will not be bound to assign any reason for not selecting any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest. 1.

Dr. Neva Pemberton

Chief of Education Planning (Ag.)

Project Coordinator: TVET Enhancement Project

Education Planning Division

Lockhart Street

Basseterre

St. KITTS, W.I.

Tel: + (869) 466-3766

Email: tvetproject.skn@moeskn.org 2.

Procurement Officer

Caribbean Development Bank

P.O. Box 408

Wildey

St. Michael

BARBADOS, W.I.

Tel: + (246) 431-1600

Fax: + (246) 426-7269

Email: procurement@caribank.org

GOVERNMENT OF SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS



TECHNICAL AND VOCATIONAL EDUCATION AND TRAINING (TVET) ENHANCEMENT PROJECT



CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A MONITORING AND EVALUATION SYSTEM INCLUSIVE OF A TRACER STUDY FOR TVET GRADUATES



REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST



The Ministry of Education (MOE), the Executing Agency, now wishes to procure consultancy services for the development of a monitoring and evaluation system inclusive of a tracer study.

The objective of the consultancy isto assist the TVET Council and Secretariat with the development and implementation of a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) framework and an Online Management Information System (MIS), inclusive of a Tracer study of TVET graduates, to support its coordination and management of TVET in SKN. Further details can be made available via a Terms of Reference, upon request. The duration of the assignment is expected to be for a maximum of 48 days over a nine-month period.

MOEnow invites interested eligible consulting firms to submit Expressions of Interest for the provision of these consultancy services.

Consultants shall be eligible to participate if: in the case of a body corporate, it is legally incorporated or otherwise organised in an eligible country, has its principal place of business in an eligible country and is more than 50 per cent beneficially owned by citizen(s) and/or bona fide resident(s) of eligible country(ies) or by a body(ies) corporate meeting these requirements; in the case of unincorporated firms, the persons are citizens or bona fide residents of an eligible country; and in all cases, the consultant has no arrangement and undertakes not to make any arrangements, whereby any substantial part of the net profits or other tangible benefits of the contract will accrue or be paid to a person not a citizen or bona fide resident of an eligible country. Eligible countries are member countries of CDB

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 1.9 of CDB’s Guidelines for the Selection and Engagement of Consultants (2011), setting forth CDB’s policy on conflict of interest.

In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to technical competence, qualifications and experience, local and regional experience on similar assignments, financial capability and existing commitments. All information must be submitted in English. Further information may be obtained from the first address below between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

One (1) origin and three (3) hard copies of the Expressions of Interest must be received at the first address below no later than 4:00 p.m. on October 16,2017 and one hard copy must be sent simultaneously to CDB at the secondaddress below. The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services forthe Development of a Monitoring and Evaluation System, Inclusive of a Tracer Study”.



The selection method shall be Consultants’ Qualifications selection. Therefore, following the assessment of submissions, firms shall be assessed and compared, and the best qualified and experienced firm shall be selected. Only the selected firm shall be asked to submit a combined technical and financial proposal and, if such proposal is responsive and acceptable, be invited to negotiate a contract. GOSKNreserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present invitation partially or in its entirety. It will not be bound to assign any reason for not selecting any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest 1.

Dr. Neva Pemberton

Chief of Education Planning (Ag.)

Project Coordinator: TVET Enhancement Project

Education Planning Division

Lockhart Street

Basseterre

St. KITTS, W.I.

Tel: + (869) 466-3766

Email: tvetproject.skn@moeskn.org 2.

Procurement Officer

Caribbean Development Bank

P.O. Box 408

Wildey

St. Michael

BARBADOS, W.I.

Tel: + (246) 431-1600

Fax: + (246) 426-7269

Email: procurement@caribank.org

The Ministry of Education, Project Management Unit, now invites sealed bids from eligible and qualified Bidders for the Supply of Tools and Equipment for TVET Enhancement Project in Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 as follows. The bidder may bid for any individual Lot or any combination of Lots.

Lot 1 – Computer and Network Systems;

Lot 2 – Hospitality;

Lot 3 – Building Construction;

Lot 4 – Agriculture;

Lot 5 – Automotive;

Lot 6 – Welding;

Lot 7 – Electrical;

Lot 8 – Garment Construction;

Lot 9 – Air Conditioning and Refrigeration; and

Lot 10 – Furniture and Storage. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis (GOSKN) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to USD$8.0mn towards the cost of TVET Enhancement Project and intends to apply a part of the funds to cover eligible payments under the Agreement. Payment by CDB will be made only at the request of GOSKN and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject, in all respects, to the terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement. The Loan Agreement prohibits a withdrawal from the Loan Account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than GOSKN shall derive any rights from the Loan Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Loan.The Ministry of Education, Project Management Unit, now invites sealed bids from eligible and qualified Bidders for thein Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 as follows. The bidder may bid for any individual Lot or any combination of Lots. Consideration will be limited to firms or joint ventures of firms which are legally incorporated or otherwise organised in, and have their principal place of business in an eligible country and are either: more than 50% beneficially-owned by a citizen or citizens and/or bona fide resident or residents of an eligible country, or by a body corporate or bodies corporate meeting these requirements; or owned or controlled by the Government of an eligible country provided that it is legally and financially autonomous and operated under the commercial law of an eligible country and otherwise meets the eligibility requirements of the CDB Guidelines for Procurement (2006). Eligible countries are member countries of CDB.

Eligible bidders will be required to submit full qualification information with their bids establishing their eligibility to bid and qualification to perform the contract if the bid is accepted. Tender and qualification information are to be submitted in the English Language on the prescribed forms inserted in the Bid Documents. Submissions that do not provide the information required or that do not demonstrate the prospective contractor’s ability to perform satisfactorily, will not qualify and will not be considered for further evaluation.

Bid documents will be available for inspection at the first address below, from October 2, 2017, on week days between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm. Requests may be made by personal application or in writing. Written applications must be clearly marked: “Request for Bid Documents for the Supply of Tools and Equipment for TVET Enhancement Project”. Applicants who request that documents be forwarded to them must submit an account number from a local courier agent that accepts freight collect charges. The documents will be promptly dispatched, but under no circumstance will GOSKN or the Project Management Unit, Ministry of Education, be held responsible for late delivery, loss or damage to the documents.

Hard copies of Bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes, with the name and address of the bidder, and be clearly marked “Tender for Supply of Tools and Equipment for TVET Enhancement Project” and must be delivered to the second address below no later than 4:00 pm on November 30, 2017. Bids will be opened publicly immediately after the deadline for submission of bids, in the presence of Bidders’ representatives who choose to attend at the second address below. Qualification information only must be submitted simultaneously to the third address below.

Each bid must be accompanied by the required Bid Security in a freely convertible currency. Late bids will be rejected.

GOSKN/Ministry of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any bid, and to annul the process and reject all bids, at any time prior to award of contract, without thereby incurring any liability to the affected prospective bidder(s) or any obligation to inform the affected prospective bidder(s) of the grounds for GOSKN/Ministry of Education action. GOSKN will not defray any costs incurred by any bidder in the preparation of bids. 1. Address for Inspection, Collection and Clarification of Bidding Documents

Dr. Neva Pemberton

Chief of Education Planning (Ag.)

Project Coordinator:

TVET Enhancement Project

Education Planning Division

Lockhart Street

Basseterre

St. KITTS, W.I.

Tel: + (869) 466-3766

Email: tvetproject.skn@moeskn.org 2.Address for Bid Submission and Bid Opening

Dr. Neva Pemberton

Chief of Education Planning (Ag.)

Project Coordinator:

TVET Enhancement Project

Education Planning Division

Lockhart Street

Basseterre

St. KITTS, W.I.

Tel: + (869) 466-3766

Email: tvetproject.skn@moeskn.org 3. Address for Qualification Information Only

The Procurement OfficerCaribbean Development BankP.O. Box 408

Wildey

St. Michael

Barbados, W.I., BB11000

Tel: + (246) 431-1600

Fax: + (246) 426-7269

Email: procurement@caribank.org

