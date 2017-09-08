Relocation of Old Road Police Station

Community Notice

The public is hereby notified that the Old Road Police Station has been temporarily relocated to Main Street, Green Tree Housing, across from Faith Tabernacle Church.

The current housing the station will undergo significant renovations over the coming months. The telephone number to be used until further notice for this temporary location is 765-1554. People can also call the police headquarters in Basseterre at 465-2241 and your report will be forwarded. Notwithstanding this, people may still dial the number listed in the directory for the Old Road Police Station, that is 465-6250, and your calls will be redirected.

The relevant signs will be posted outside the new location. The Police High Command regrets any inconvenience this move may cause to the residents of this district and wishes to reassure them that their safety and security continue to be the number one priority.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force thanks you for your continued support and cooperation.