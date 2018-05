Community Notice

Second national prayer gathering planned for May 30

From SKNIS

The Ecclesiastical Affairs Committee of the Ministry with responsibility for Ecclesiastical Affairs will host for the second time a national prayer gathering to culminate activities in May for Christian Action Month 2018. The National Prayer Gathering will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, on the grounds of the St. George’s Anglican Church. All are invited to attend and participate in the service.