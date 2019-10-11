Law Enforcement Officers from the Police Force, the Customs and Excise Department and Immigration completed a one-week training course Sept. 16–20 designed specifically for law enforcement officials to improve the ability of front-line officers at international airports to intercept illicit cross-border activities of both goods and people.

Local Course Facilitator, Ivor Wrensford, said the training was important as it brought together law enforcement officers from across the region to learn from each other’s experiences, and aid in the establishment of a network for information sharing and support.

“The course also helped to showcase trainers from the region which is important in building confidence in the region’s ability to produce officers of the highest quality,” he said.

The course focused on interviewing, targeting and providing tools to better detect, arrest and prosecute persons involved in illicit cross-border activities. Passenger selectivity, behavioural analysis and interviewing techniques, interrogation techniques, post seizure analysis, airport searches and integrity were some of the topics covered.

The course was conducted using the CBSI-Connect Learning Management System, which allows for training to be conducted in several territories simultaneously through an internet connection. CBSI-Connect is a project which is wholly funded by the United States under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), a partnership between the United States and Caribbean nations working together to reduce illicit trafficking, increase public safety, and promote social justice.