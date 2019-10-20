Guardian0- In one of the largest public demonstrations in British history, a crowd estimated at around one million marched outside parliament to demand MPs grant them a fresh referendum on Brexit. It came amidts a House of Commons vote that was another defeat for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sunday’s papers worked late into the night to paint Boris Johnson variously as a staunch leader battling the “Brexit wreckers” in the Commons, or as prime minister who had notched up another humiliating defeat.

The Observer carries a large picture of the People’s Vote march alongside news of Johnson’s “humiliating Commons defeat”. It reports his latest plans were thrown into chaos after MPs voted to withhold their approval, and says the prime minister will call on EU leaders to reject any Brexit extension.

The former Tory minister Oliver Letwin’s amendment passed 322 to 306. This means Boris Johnson did not get the clean yes or no vote on his Brexit deal that he had hoped for in Saturday’s “super sitting” and must by law request an extension. In short, it pushes the focus of Brexit decision-making into next week.

What was the Letwin amendment again?

The amendment says parliament will withhold approval of the prime minister’s deal until the withdrawal bill implementing Brexit has been passed.

This could be tabled next week with a series of votes kicking off on Tuesday. But the vote was overshadowed by the size and noise and jovial nature of the march.