The co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of the Concordia Annual Summit, Mr. Matthew Swift thanked St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, for his remarks to business, government and nonprofit leaders during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit held at the Grand Hyatt in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The Concordia Annual Summit is a non-partisan global affairs forum that brings together current and former heads of state, C-suite and nonprofit executives, entrepreneurs and thought leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The Concordia Summit has a history of featuring prominent personalities and speakers, including Joe Biden, Tony Blair, Elaine Chao, Christine Lagarde, and Ivanka Trump.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Harris, Mr. Swift thanked the prime minister “for being part of the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit in New York City, which was not only the leading nonpartisan gathering alongside the UN General Assembly, but also our largest to date. Each year, with continued support from accomplished speakers such as yourself, we are increasingly establishing tangible cross-sector solutions to the world’s most complex challenges.”

At the 2019 event, Prime Minister Harris sat on a panel that took an in-depth look at the topic “Mobility and the Power of a Passport.” The prime minister spoke about the St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, the oldest in the world, how it has grown in significance and scale and helped to transform the socioeconomic landscape.

St. Kitts and Nevis has one of the top 25 passports in the world. Additionally, the Federation’s passport is ranked first in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The panel discussion was moderated by Armand Arton, the founder and president of Arton Capital, a leading global financial advisory practice focused on investor programs for residence and citizenship. Arton is also the founder and chairman of the Global Citizen Forum and the Global Citizen Foundation.