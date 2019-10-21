Ottley’s Football Club came from behind to overcome a determined Tabernacle Football Club 2-1 to successfully defend the Constituency Seven Community Football League (C7CFL) title on Saturday evening under the floodlights at Ottley’s play field under floodlights

Both teams had to overcome a mildly slippery field and ball following a passing drizzle before the game started.

While Ottley’s were mostly on the attack on the Tabernacle half most of the opening period, it was Tabernacle that drew the first blood when Sylvester Alexander found the back of Ottley’s net in the 30th minute.

With a vociferous home crowd cheering them on, Ottley’s Vinroy Nelson scored the equalizer in the 44 minute.

Tabernacle got into a defensive mode but could not stop Ottley’s from pushing for a second goal in the 47th minute with Keithroy Freeman taking the honours.

To get to the finals Ottley’s had beaten Shock Them from Cayon, while Tabernacle had beaten Dieppe Bay in the semi-finals.

Referee for the final game was James Matthew, assisted by Tyrone Nisbett and Florentine Morton.

Eight teams from Constituencies Number Seven, Number Six and Number Eight took part in this year’s competition, According to Vaughn Patrick, Co-ordinator of the Constituency Seven Community Football League (C7CFL). They were Dieppe Bay, Saddlers, Tabernacle, Christchurch, Molineux, Lodge, Ottley’s, and Shock Them of Cayon.

The Constituency Seven Community Football League, sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, was inaugurated in 2017 to foster community togetherness.

Christchurch Football Club was the inaugural champion, beating Tabernacle in the finals. Last year, Ottley’s edged out Tabernacle to take the championship which they successfully defended on Saturday evening, taking the Dr. Timothy Harris trophy and $5,000 first prize cash award.

Second placed Tabernacle received a $2,500 prize cash award. The game for third and fourth places between Shock Them of Cayon and Dieppe Bay was not played as Dieppe Bay was a no-show. As a result, Shock Them received the $1,500 third prize cash award.

The prize giving ceremony was held on the Ottley’s basketball and netball hard courts, where Chairman of the C7CFL Organising Committee Lenworth Harris brought greetings from sponsor of the league, Prime Minister Harris, who was in Washington, DC, attending IMF meetings.

The Chairman of the C7CFL Organising Committee also thanked officials who worked tirelessly to make the tournament the success it was, and all the teams that participated and the many spectators who turned up for all the matches starting with preliminaries, to semi-finals, and the finals.